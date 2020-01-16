Left Menu
Development News Edition

Faith in democracy increases with every general election, says Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday that "increasing vote percentages in every general election is a testimony of people's increasing faith in Indian democracy".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:45 IST
Faith in democracy increases with every general election, says Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday that "increasing vote percentages in every general election is a testimony of people's increasing faith in Indian democracy". Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day 7th conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly here, Birla also stressed on the need of disruption-free proceedings of the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for more productivity.

"The vote percentage has gone up in each general election held after independence. This shows that people's faith in Indian democracy has increased. With it, the responsibility of our public representatives towards the people has also increased. It is their moral duty to fulfil the aspirations of people standing in the last queue," said Birla. The two-day conference would discuss the reforms in the legislative businesses of the Assemblies.

Birla said while making laws the members should discuss it extensively and play an important role in it and added the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies should be made accountable and should play their role in winning people's confidence. He said that Assemblies should keep monitoring the activities of the governments.

He urged the members to actively participate in committee meetings and share their viewpoint rising above party politics in public interest. Birla said that there should be discussion and debate in the houses and an effort should be made by presiding officers that disruptions do not take place.

He said it was the responsibility of members to raise the standard of debate and maintain the traditions of the legislative. Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Uttar Pradesh Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary, Speakers and Presiding Officers of state Assemblies also attended the conference.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel would address the concluding session. The two-day conference will also discuss the capacity-building of legislators for scrutinizing budgetary proposals and enhancing the focus of legislators on legislative business.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will deliver the keynote address during the second Plenary. The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) is composed of over 180 branches formed in Legislatures of Commonwealth countries enjoying parliamentary democracy. All the CPA Branches are geographically grouped into nine Commonwealth Regions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

NIA Court extends remand of two accused arrested under UAPA in Kerala

A National Investigation Agency NIA court here extended the remand of two accused, who were arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA in Kozhikode last year in November. The court has also directed that both, Allen and Thaha, t...

Xavi says it was 'too early' for Barcelona top job

Doha, Jan 16 AFP Xavi said it was too early for him to coach Barcelona as he confirmed on Thursday that he had received an offer from his former club but would remain at Qatari side Al-Sadd. World Cup winner Xavi, 39, said Barcelonas direct...

BJP CEC meet to decide party's candidates for Delhi polls

The BJPs central election committee met on Thursday to finalise the partys candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls. Its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nit...

Plan to start work soon for Mopa airport: GMR Group after SC verdict

GMR Group on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on Mopa international airport project in Goa and said it plans to start work soon for the new aerodrome. In a late evening statement, GMR Group said the court has lifted the suspensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020