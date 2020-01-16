Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests against 3-capital proposal enter 30th day in Andhra Pradesh

The ongoing protest against the Andhra Pradesh government's three-capital proposal on Thursday entered the 30th day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:46 IST
Protests against 3-capital proposal enter 30th day in Andhra Pradesh
TDP MP Jayadev Galla speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing protest against the Andhra Pradesh government's three-capital proposal on Thursday entered the 30th day. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla, CPI national secretary K Narayana, and leaders from other political parties visited the protesters and expressed solidarity to the movement.

Speaking to ANI, Galla said, "The protest is not going to stop. Whether its 30 days or 30 months, we are prepared to continue this protest. What is being done is unfair and unscientific, not only for the farmers of this region but for the entire state. The three capital idea is only going to increase the cost." "Everything is available today in Amaravati to run the government. Rs 9,000 crore has already been spent in Amaravati. The three capital idea is going to be three times the cost and one third the efficiency. The future generation will have to live with the economic burden," he added.

Stressing that the people of Andhra Pradesh don't support the three capital proposal, the TDP leader said, "The efforts our farmers are putting today and the type of difficulties that they are being subjected to are being watched by everyone in the state. The movement is spreading beyond these 29 villages in the state. The people in other villages also say that they don't want Vizag as their capital. The government will have to come to its knees and make a change in their attitude." "Supreme Court had earlier said that section 144 should not be used to suppress the democratic rights of the protestors and I think the High Court is taking cognisance of it. We are expecting a verdict in favour of the protestors from the Andhra Pradesh High Court," Galla said.

He added, "We want Section 144 and section 30 to be removed and the right to protest should be given back to the people. Apart from that, all the cases that have been filed using these sections against the poor farmers and women should be withdrawn." Meanwhile, Narayana said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to change the capital unless people support it.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to change the capital. If he wants to do so, he should resign and go for a fresh mandate. We will take up the agitation to a national level," the CPI leader said. Narayana also lashed out at the Chief Minister for imposing Section 144 for a long time in the state.

The GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals had earlier made a favourable recommendation saying the move will help in decentralise development and put the available resources to the best use. It proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

NIA Court extends remand of two accused arrested under UAPA in Kerala

A National Investigation Agency NIA court here extended the remand of two accused, who were arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA in Kozhikode last year in November. The court has also directed that both, Allen and Thaha, t...

Xavi says it was 'too early' for Barcelona top job

Doha, Jan 16 AFP Xavi said it was too early for him to coach Barcelona as he confirmed on Thursday that he had received an offer from his former club but would remain at Qatari side Al-Sadd. World Cup winner Xavi, 39, said Barcelonas direct...

BJP CEC meet to decide party's candidates for Delhi polls

The BJPs central election committee met on Thursday to finalise the partys candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls. Its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nit...

Plan to start work soon for Mopa airport: GMR Group after SC verdict

GMR Group on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on Mopa international airport project in Goa and said it plans to start work soon for the new aerodrome. In a late evening statement, GMR Group said the court has lifted the suspensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020