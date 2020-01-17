Delhi court grants bail to accused in Seemapuri violence case

A Delhi court on January 16 granted anticipatory bail to the main accused in the Seemapuri violence case, who according to the police had instigated a mob to pelt stones at police during a protest against the amended citizenship act here. Additional Sessions Judge SK Malhotra granted bail to accused with Rs 20,000 bail bond with one surety. The court ordered accused to join the investigation as and when required by the police.

Court also directed him to not indulge in any activity that may disturb public peace. Earlier during the hearing, the investigating officer told the court that the accused had instigated the mob at Seemapuri to pelt stones at the police on December 20 during a protest against the citizenship act (CAA).

Police said the competent authority had not given permission for the march and despite warnings to call off the protest, they continued to raise slogans against the citizenship law When the court asked if there was any evidence to allegations, the police said they do not have any CCTV footage or video clip regarding this.

Accused counsel Zakir Raja submitted a video clip which showed that the accused was giving roses to the police officials and the SHO was appreciating him for the gesture. On January 10, Delhi court granted bail to the 12 accused in the same case of violence.

Additional Sessions Judge in his order mentioned keeping in view the totality of the facts that most of the accused are in judicial custody since December 21 they are admitted to bail on their furnishing personal bond of the sum of Rs 20,000 each. The court directed that the accused shall join the investigation as and when directed by the SHO and that the accused shall not indulge in any act which may disturb the public peace.

Earlier Delhi court extended the judicial custody of 12 accused till January 18 in Seemapuri violence case against the CAA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

