Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia town mourns volunteer firefighter fallen in bushfires

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Holbrook
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 12:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 11:31 IST
Australia town mourns volunteer firefighter fallen in bushfires
Image Credit: Image Credit:

Firefighters, family and the small Australian town of Holbrook hailed fallen volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul a hero in a solemn funeral on Friday, as long-awaited rains started to extinguish some of the deadly bushfires raging for months. McPaul, 28, was killed in December battling a massive fire near his hometown of Holbrook in southern New South Wales state.

A total of 29 people and millions of animals have been killed in the fires since September. Fires have destroyed more than 2,500 homes and razed an area roughly a third the size of Germany. McPaul died when a fire tornado flipped his fire truck.

"Sam was a remarkable young man who lost his life as a hero in his local community," Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service, said at the funeral. "He was always willing to put his hand up whenever needed, no matter the occasion."

McPaul's widow Megan, who is expecting their first child in May, received a bravery medal on his behalf at the funeral. Before the ceremony, uniformed firefighters carried his helmet into the service, ABC News reported.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been heavily criticised for poor leadership during the bushfire crisis, attended the funeral. Intense thunderstorms with heavy rains dampened some of the bushfires on Australia's east coast in recent days, but there were still about 100 fires ablaze in New South Wales and Victoria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra 'keeper-batsman K S Bharat named cover for concussed Pant

Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batsman K S Bharat was on Friday called in as back-up for Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of Indias second ODI against Australia due to a concussion. The 26-year-old Bharat is uncapped and has an experience of 74...

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

Some of the top ICT brands from the industry pushed their way through a pack of jostling competitors to win the CIO CHOICE 2020 honours. The eighth edition of the annual CIO CHOICE Honours and Recognition saw an overwhelming response from t...

Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Kuldeep Sengar's plea challenging conviction, life term in Unnao rape case

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on an appeal filed by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar challenging a trial courts verdict which had sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping...

UPDATE 1-Japan's Shikoku Electric says to delay nuclear reactor restart after court order

Japanese utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it had been ordered by a Hiroshima court to suspend operations of its only operable nuclear reactor, the No.3 unit at its Ikata plant in western Japan. The reactor had been shut for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020