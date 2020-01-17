SC seeks Centre's reply on implementation of policy to convert public transport vehicle to EVs

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Ministry of Road Transport on implementation of its policy to gradually convert all public transport and government vehicles into electric vehicles. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued a notice to the government and asked it to file a reply within four weeks.

The Bench has sought the government's response on steps being taken to implement it's 2012 electric vehicles policy while hearing a PIL by Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL). The petitioners sought a direction to update the implementation of the 2012 policy which mandated charging stations in all public buildings and use of electric vehicles by all government departments and in public transport.

The PIL cited the Centre's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan, 2020 and asked for its timebound implementation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.