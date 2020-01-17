Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks Centre's reply on implementation of policy to convert public transport vehicle to EVs

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Ministry of Road Transport on implementation of its policy to gradually convert all public transport and government vehicles into electric vehicles.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 11:59 IST
SC seeks Centre's reply on implementation of policy to convert public transport vehicle to EVs
The Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Ministry of Road Transport on implementation of its policy to gradually convert all public transport and government vehicles into electric vehicles. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued a notice to the government and asked it to file a reply within four weeks.

The Bench has sought the government's response on steps being taken to implement it's 2012 electric vehicles policy while hearing a PIL by Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL). The petitioners sought a direction to update the implementation of the 2012 policy which mandated charging stations in all public buildings and use of electric vehicles by all government departments and in public transport.

The PIL cited the Centre's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan, 2020 and asked for its timebound implementation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra 'keeper-batsman K S Bharat named cover for concussed Pant

Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batsman K S Bharat was on Friday called in as back-up for Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of Indias second ODI against Australia due to a concussion. The 26-year-old Bharat is uncapped and has an experience of 74...

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

Some of the top ICT brands from the industry pushed their way through a pack of jostling competitors to win the CIO CHOICE 2020 honours. The eighth edition of the annual CIO CHOICE Honours and Recognition saw an overwhelming response from t...

Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Kuldeep Sengar's plea challenging conviction, life term in Unnao rape case

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on an appeal filed by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar challenging a trial courts verdict which had sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping...

UPDATE 1-Japan's Shikoku Electric says to delay nuclear reactor restart after court order

Japanese utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it had been ordered by a Hiroshima court to suspend operations of its only operable nuclear reactor, the No.3 unit at its Ikata plant in western Japan. The reactor had been shut for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020