SDPI should be banned, Central govt should take note of its anti-social activities, says Jagadish Shettar

Karnataka Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday called for a ban on Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) after the arrest of its workers in connection with an attack on a BJP-RSS supporter during a pro-CAA rally held in December last year. "SDPI always deny their involvement but it has been proved now. I welcome the police's action. Their organisation should be banned as they have always been involved in anti-social activities and government of India should take very serious note of this," Shettar told ANI here.

Six SDPI supporters were on Friday arrested in connection with the attack on a BJP-RSS supporter following a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally on 22nd December last year, said Bengaluru Commissioner of Police. A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Bengaluru Police is constituting a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to handle this case.

"There were 6 people belonging to SDPI, who were here to carry out attacks on leaders supporting CAA. These people were being paid Rs 10,000 from their handlers to create ruckus here. Now this will be handled by the Anti-Terror unit," said Bhaskar Rao, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

