Navy sailor shoots self with service revolver in Visakhapatnam

A sailor on security sentry duty at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam allegedly attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on Friday.

Amith Kumar purportedly shot himself onboard the naval vessel INS Shivalik. He is under treatment at a hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

