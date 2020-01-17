Special court likely to give verdict in 1981 Behmai massacre case

A special court is expected to pronounce its verdict on Saturday on the massacre of 20 people in Behmai village of Kanpur Dehat district, allegedly by bandit Phoolan Devi nearly four decades ago.

"We have much hope that the trial court is likely to deliver its judgment in Behmai massacre tomorrow," district government counsel (criminal) Rajeev Porwal told PTI on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.