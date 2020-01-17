Disappointed with courts, govt: Nirbhaya's mother

Nirbhaya's mother on Friday expressed disappointment with the courts and government after the date of execution of her daughter's rapists was postponed by a Delhi court. "I am disappointed with the courts, government and the whole system. I do not know if they [convicts] will be hanged or the date of their execution will be further extended," Asha Devi told the media persons.

The death-row convicts who were earlier slated to be executed on January 22 at 7 am will now be hanged on February 1 at 6 am. Asha Devi rued that the convicts got what they wished for. "I will not be satisfied until they are hanged," she added.

Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. The victim, who was later given the name Nirbhaya, had succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment. (ANI)

