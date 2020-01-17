'Justice Clock' on Calcutta HC premises to display status of cases in subordinate courts of West Bengal

A 'Justice Clock' will be installed at the Calcutta High Court on January 22, displaying the status of cases in subordinate courts of West Bengal, an official said here. The electronic LED display board beside the 'E' gate of the high court will be inaugurated by Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan, its Registrar General Rai Chatterjee said.

The 'Justice Clock' will show the number of cases pending before all district and subordinate courts in the state and the status of each, Chatterjee said. It will also display the ranking of the courts, based on their performance in disposing of the cases.

There are at least 22.81 lakh cases pending before different courts in the state, of which 17.7 lakh are criminal suits, according to the National Judicial Data Grid. Of the total pending cases in the state, including civil and criminal, over three lakh have been pending for more than 10 years, as per the grid.

At the high court, 2,28,161 cases are currently pending before the Calcutta High Court as on November 30, the data provided by its administration said. Of these, 1,70,039 are civil and 38,302 are criminal cases pending before the appellate side of the high court, while 19,820 are original side civil matters..

