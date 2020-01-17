Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our federal structure is a guarantee to India's unity in diversity, says Union Minister Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that India's federal structure is a guarantee to its 'unity in diversity' and emphasised that the country not only has emerged as the largest democracy but has 'flourished and strengthened as a parliamentary system' in which the 'Constitution protects the rights of every society.'

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 19:19 IST
Our federal structure is a guarantee to India's unity in diversity, says Union Minister Naqvi
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi addressing the 7th conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region in Lucknow, UP, on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that India's federal structure is a guarantee to its 'unity in diversity' and emphasised that the country not only has emerged as the largest democracy but has 'flourished and strengthened as a parliamentary system' in which the 'Constitution protects the rights of every society.' "India has not only emerged as the largest democracy but has flourished and strengthened as a parliamentary system in which the Constitution protects the rights of every society," said the Union Minister while addressing the 7th conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region here.

Naqvi, who spoke on 'Enhancing Focus of Legislators on Legislative Business', said that the public representatives should have a vision of honesty towards their duties and responsibilities. "Just as we remain aware of fundamental rights. In the same way, we have to understand the responsibility towards the basic duties. The fundamental rights of citizens are based on the discharge of fundamental duties as both rights and duties cannot be separated from each other. There is a need to take the duties towards the nation seriously by citizens," he said.

Naqvi said that it is extremely important to uphold fundamental rights related to life, liberty, equality, and freedom of expression. He said that the rights and fundamental duties are equally important. "Civil rights and responsibility are two sides of the same coin and both go hand in hand. If we hold rights, then we also have some obligations associated with those rights wherever we are living -- whether it is at home, society, village, state or country, rights and responsibilities go with us, step by step," he added.

Naqvi stressed that public representatives in legislatures must contribute their time, energy, information, and ideas to make effective legislation. "It is in this context that the focus of legislative work and the people's representatives and increasing their capacity is very important for the success of parliamentary democracy," he said.

The minister said that in today's era, the process of policymaking is constantly evolving and becoming scientific. "In view of the changing socio-political conditions, it is necessary for public representatives to strengthen the order of interaction with the various groups associated with the people," he said.

Naqvi said that the main function of public representatives is to make laws for which they should have the ability to identify the issues related to the policy, find possible legislative options to resolve that issue. However, he said that in the successful functioning of parliamentary democracy in India, various challenges related to political, social, economic and technological development are hindered, which can be dealt with only when the people's representatives are aware and sensitive to various issues related to legislative importance and they have updated information related to these issues is available. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

All foreign investments must adhere to law of the land: Goyal on Amazon row

A day after he scoffed at Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos offer to invest USD 1 billion in India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday tried to do damage control saying the country welcomes all kinds of investments that follo...

AfDB finalizes grant-agreement worth €6.18mn for São Tomé and Principe

On Wednesday, the African Development Bank finalized an agreement worth 6.18 million euros in budgetary support to the Democratic Republic of So Tom and Principe.The agreement was signed at the African Development Banks headquarters in Abid...

UPDATE 2-U.S. will look at sudden acceleration complaints involving 500,000 Tesla vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said Friday it will review a petition asking the agency to formally investigate 500,000 Tesla Inc vehicles over sudden unintended acceleration reports. The petition covers 2012 throug...

Defending champions Lagat, Alemu ready for battle at Tata Mumbai Marathon

Defending champions Cosmas Lagat and Worknesh Alemu on Friday declared themselves ready to not only bid for back-to-back mens and womens titles but also to attack the course records at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. Kenyan Lagat won th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020