Delay in case disposal can be addressed by lawyers assistance: Justice Indira Banerjee

  Updated: 17-01-2020 20:49 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:49 IST
Delay in disposal of cases can be resolved with the assistance of lawyers, Supreme Court judge Justice Indira Banerjee said on Friday. Justice Banerjee said the judiciary was nowadays facing criticism for the delay in disposal of cases and suggested that it can be addressed if lawyers "seriously assist" the courts.

She was speaking at the inaugural function of the 16th K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court 2020 held at the Campus Law Centre of Delhi University. Justice Banerjee also said that moot courts, or mock courts which simulate court hearings, are good for law students as they help them to become great lawyers and judges of the future.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee and Professor Raman Mittal, Dean of Faculty of Law of Delhi University, were also present at the event. This year 60 teams from various institutions, including National Law School of India University, Bangalore and Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and international teams from the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Zambia, Afghanistan, Keneya and Nigeria are participating in the competition.

The issue this year is 'Law of Theft, incorporating, different elements from common jurisdictions'. The final round will be held on Sunday when Supreme Court judge Justice N V Ramana will be the chief guest.

