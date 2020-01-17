MP man gets 10 years in jail for acid attack on neighbours

A 42-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal for throwing acid on his neighbours over an old enmity. The incident took place on May 1, 2016 in the city's Pushpa Nagar area.

"Aziz Ali alias Ajju Nai threw acid on Salman outside the latter's house. He also threw acid on Salman's brother Farhan," Assistant Public Prosecution Officer Yogesh Tiwari said. Additional Sessions Judge CM Upadhyaya sentenced Ali to 10 years in jail and also fined him Rs 1,700, Tiwari informed..

