MP man gets 10 years in jail for acid attack on neighbours
A 42-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal for throwing acid on his neighbours over an old enmity. The incident took place on May 1, 2016 in the city's Pushpa Nagar area.
"Aziz Ali alias Ajju Nai threw acid on Salman outside the latter's house. He also threw acid on Salman's brother Farhan," Assistant Public Prosecution Officer Yogesh Tiwari said. Additional Sessions Judge CM Upadhyaya sentenced Ali to 10 years in jail and also fined him Rs 1,700, Tiwari informed..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Bhopal
- Pushpa Nagar
- Salman
ALSO READ
Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh among states with tableaux shortlisted for Republic Day parade
SGPC, Minority Commission team visits Madhya Pradesh village following alleged forced eviction of Sikh families
Madhya Pradesh Assembly to hold special session to ratify 126th constitutional amendment
Madhya Pradesh STF books 4 new FIRs in Vyapam case
Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh