Left Menu
Development News Edition

Verdict on Jan 21 on custody application of two accused in UAPA case in Kerala

The verdict on the custody application of the NIA in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case against Allen Shuhaib and Thaha Fasal, will be on Tuesday in a special NIA court here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:18 IST
Verdict on Jan 21 on custody application of two accused in UAPA case in Kerala
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The verdict on custody application of NIA in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case against Allen Shuhaib and Thaha Fasal will be given on Tuesday by a special NIA court here. Both were arrested under the UAPA in Kozhikode last November. The NIA, which took over the case, has filed a custody appeal in the special NIA court in Kochi seeking further interrogation of accused.

The NIA's custody application states that the accused must be interrogated on the basis of digital records. However, the defendants argued that no new evidence had been found against the accused and therefore no custody should be granted. After hearing arguments, the verdict on custody was postponed to January 21. The Kochi NIA Court yesterday extended the remand of Shuhaib and Fasal. They were arrested allegedly for having links with Maoists.

The NIA court also directed yesterday that Shuhaib and Fasal to be transferred to the Thrissur high-security prison for safety. Both repeated in court that they were CPI-M activists. 'We are not Maoists. We are CPI-M activists. The Chief Minister, who says we are Maoists, should bring proof of whom we killed and where we bombed. In the last election, we have served as CPI-M booth agents. We are the ones who went out to vote and pasted posters for CPI-M,'' they said in court.

They were charged under Sections 20 (punishment for being a member of terrorist gang or organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA. Shuhaib and Fasal, students of law and journalism respectively of Kannur University, were taken into custody by police from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode on November 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad moves Delhi court seeking modification of bail conditions

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20, Friday moved court seeking modification of the conditions imposed on him by a Delhi court while gran...

Australia raises with Iran imprisoned Australian academic

Canberra Australia, Jan 17 AP Australias foreign minister said on Friday she had raised with her Iranian counterpart the fate of an imprisoned Australian-British academic, who has gone on hunger strikes and urged the Australian government t...

Over 3k cops to be deployed for Sunday's Mumbai Marathon

Over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for the Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 19, an official said on Friday. The posse would include local units, reserve force, special branch personnel, BDDS and anti-sabotage teams, he ...

Colombia protests to intensify this year, union leader says

Protests against the social and economic policies of Colombian President Ivan Duque will restart with more intensity this year, a top union leader said.Marchers in the Andean country held mass demonstrations in November and December last ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020