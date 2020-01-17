Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad moves Delhi court seeking modification of bail conditions

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20, Friday moved court seeking modification of the conditions imposed on him by a Delhi court while granting him bail in the case. The court had restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him not to hold any dharna till the elections in the national capital.

The plea, filed by advocates Mehmood Pracha and O P Bharti, said Azad was not a criminal and claimed imposing such conditions were wrong and undemocratic. The court will hear the matter on Saturday.

