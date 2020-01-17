Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Ukraine president gives PM second chance after tape leak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 23:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 23:59 IST
UPDATE 5-Ukraine president gives PM second chance after tape leak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday allowed Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk to keep his job after the leak of an embarrassing audio recording prompted Honcharuk to submit his resignation. In a carefully choreographed video of the two men sitting at a desk that was released on Friday evening, in which Honcharuk was mostly silent, Zelenskiy said he would give Honcharuk and his government a chance.

Honcharuk had offered to quit after an audio recording suggested he had criticised the president, though in earlier comments to Reuters he also indicated that he might end up keeping his job. A recording of a man discussing Zelenskiy's purported lack of knowledge of economics was circulated on messaging channels this week, apparently at a meeting of Honcharuk, the finance minister and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in December.

Zelenskiy is a former comic actor who had no political experience when he swept to power in an election last year on the back of public anger over high-level corruption. "I decided to give you a chance ... and a chance to your government," Zelenskiy said, but added the government had to fulfil certain tasks such as sacking ministers who do not perform.

Zelenskiy and the public had loaned Honcharuk their trust, he said to Honcharuk, adding: "you have not yet repaid this loan to our society." Honcharuk said earlier the recording had been doctored and was made up of different fragments of what had been said at government meetings.

"Its contents artificially create the impression that my team and I do not respect the president, who is our political leader," Honcharuk said on social media. He did not say whether it was his voice heard in the recording. Central bank officials and the finance minister have declined to comment on the recording.

Zelenskiy asked law enforcement agencies to determine who was involved in making the recording and how to prevent such incidents from occurring in future. Contacted by Reuters shortly after his announcement and asked whether he indeed intended to step down, Honcharuk said: "Do not jump to conclusions."

Under Ukraine's previous president, Honcharuk's predecessor as prime minister, Volodymyr Groysman, also made threats to resign but ultimately stayed the course until last July's parliamentary election which Zelenskiy's party won. Honcharuk, appointed by lawmakers last August, declined to say whether he had used the resignation letter as a way of testing the president's confidence in him.

"It doesn't show the prime minister's desire to resign, but rather it's a way for him to fight to stay in his position," Volodymyr Fesenko, a Kiev-based political analyst. "MODEL OF OPENNESS AND DECENCY"

Honcharuk announced his resignation in a message on Facebook where he also praised Zelenskiy as "a model of openness and decency". Honcharuk appeared in parliament and reaffirmed his respect for the president, adding that Ukraine must remain united in the face of what he called information attacks and manipulations.

He was given a standing ovation by a number of lawmakers, though some shouted "shame on you". Since taking office, Honcharuk has set out an ambitious reform agenda and secured provisional agreement from the IMF for a three-year-loan programme seen as key to maintaining investor confidence and economic stability.

Ukraine's dollar bonds recovered their modest earlier losses on Friday. Honcharuk's government managed to secure a $5.5 billion IMF loan programme in December but this is still subject to Ukraine's performance on reforms and tackling vested interests.

"(The resignation offer) will not affect them," Honcharuk said in his comments to Reuters on Friday, replying to a question about his government's reforms and the IMF programme. (Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kiev and Tom Arnold in London; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Gareth Jones, Kirsten Donovan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Families of Iran crash victims face politically charged litigation

Families of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner face a complicated legal battle where backing from the victims governments may be crucial as they seek damages, legal experts said.Lawyers say many relatives will au...

'You have not seen anything yet,' climate activist Greta says ahead of Davos

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and a crowd of some 10,000 protesters marched in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Friday before many of them head to Davos next week to challenge political and business leaders to combat the climate crisis. The ...

Pakistan condemns CDS Rawat's remarks on fighting terror and de-radicalisation camps in Kashmir

Pakistan on Friday condemned the statements of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat where he suggested de-radicalisation camps for radicalised youths in the Kashmir Valley and a concerted effort to tackle terrorism globally. Sp...

UPDATE 2-Days before Grammys, academy shakes up leadership over 'allegation of misconduct'

The organizers of the Grammy Awards have removed their new president and chief executive after an allegation of misconduct, leaving the organization in disarray 10 days before the annual music industry showcase.While saying that the Jan. 26...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020