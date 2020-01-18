Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal in Obamacare contraception fight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 02:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 02:30 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal in Obamacare contraception fight
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took up an appeal by President Donald Trump's administration seeking to enforce new federal rules allowing employers to obtain religious exemptions from an Obamacare requirement that health insurance that they provide to employees pays for women's birth control. At issue is a challenge by the states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey to the administration's 2018 rule that permits broad religious and moral exemptions to the Affordable Care Act's contraception mandate and expands accommodations already allowed under the 2010 law dubbed Obamacare. The administration has asked the Supreme Court to reverse a nationwide injunction issued by a lower court blocking the rule from taking effect.

The administration was joined by the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Roman Catholic order of nuns that is one of the groups seeking an exemption for its employees. Arguments in the case before the high court, which has a 5-4 conservative majority including two justices appointed by Trump, are likely to be in April with a ruling due by the end of June.

The Obamacare contraceptive mandate requires that employer-provided health insurance include coverage for birth control with no co-payment. Previously, many employer-provided insurance policies did not offer this coverage. The blocked Trump rule would allow any nonprofit or for-profit employer, including publicly held companies, to seek an exemption on religious grounds. A moral objection can be made by nonprofits and companies that are not publicly traded.

The administration's rule also applies to religiously affiliated universities that provide health insurance to students. In practice, many of these employers can still seek exemptions because of a different injunction issued by a judge in Texas last year that provides similarly broad exemptions to the contraception requirement.

The legal question is whether Trump's administration had legal authority to expand the exemption under both the Obamacare law itself and another federal law, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which allows people to press religious claims against the federal government. The Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year upheld a nationwide injunction issued by a district court judge in the lawsuit by New Jersey and Pennsylvania, blocking implementation of the rule. Separately, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year upheld a lower court's injunction blocking the rule in a group of 14 states.

The administration was joined by the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Roman Catholic order of nuns that is one of the groups seeking an exemption for its employees, in appealing the 3rd Circuit ruling to the Supreme Court. It is the second time the justices addressed the question of religious accommodations to the contraception provision in the healthcare law signed by Trump's Democratic predecessor Barack Obama. In 2016, the justices sidestepped a decision on previous rules issued by the Obama administration, sending the dispute back to lower courts.

At that time, religious employers including the Little Sisters opposed the government rules. This time, following changes made by the Trump administration, they supported them. Under the Obama rule, religious entities were exempt and accommodation was created for religiously affiliated nonprofit employers, which some groups objected to for not going far enough.

In a 2014 Supreme Court decision involving Christian-owned craft store chain Hobby Lobby Stores Inc, the court said that privately held companies could bring objections to the contraception mandate on religious grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Trump criticizes Virginia gun control measures, says rights under 'attack'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States Constitution, which gives Americans the right to keep and bear firearms, was being attacked in the state of Virginia.Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Gr...

Facebook must disclose app records for Massachusetts probe, judge rules

Facebook Inc has been ordered by a Massachusetts judge to turn over materials to that states attorney general about thousands of apps that the social media company suspected may have misused customer data.In a decision made public on Friday...

UK expected to open trade talks with US before negotiating with EU - the Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to start trade talks with the United States before negotiating with the European Union, the Telegraph httpbit.ly3anPPP2 reported on Friday. Johnson is poised to seek cabinet authorisation to ...

UPDATE 1-Mozambique's do Rosário stays on as prime minister in trimmed cabinet

Mozambiques President Filipe Nyusi kept Carlos Agostinho do Rosrio as prime minister and Adriano Maleiane as minister of finance on Friday as he appointed a new, leaner cabinet.Nyusi - who was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday, months...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020