NIA begins investigation in J-K cop Davinder Singh case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case and begun investigations in connection with the arrest of Deputy Superintendent in the Jammu and Kashmir police, Davinder Singh, who was caught while travelling with top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. The NIA was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 16 to investigate the matter.

"After receiving MHA's order, NIA has re-registered this case as RC no 01/2020/NIA and started the investigation," a press release by the NIA on Friday read. The press release added that a case in connection with the incident had been lodged in Qazigund police station by the Jammu and Kashmir police. The NIA, therefore, re-registered the case to begin its investigations.

"Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and One DySP of J-K Police were arrested along with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car, near Qazigund on the national highway. In this regard, a case was registered in PS Qazigund as FIR No. 05/2020 dated January 11, 2020," the release read. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stripped Davinder Singh of the Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry awarded in 2018.

Singh along with top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists was arrested while they were travelling together on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.