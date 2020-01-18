Left Menu
Man arrested for posing as IAS officer to dupe girls

Police here arrested a man who used to pose as an IAS or IPS officer on matrimonial websites to lure girls and later dupe them of lakhs of rupees.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 12:07 IST
  • Created: 18-01-2020 12:07 IST
The accused Aditya Mhatre (in green shirt) on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Police here arrested a man who used to pose as an IAS or IPS officer on matrimonial websites to lure girls and later dupe them of lakhs of rupees. The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Aditya Mhatre, who is a civil engineer by profession. Senior Police Inspector of the Dindoshi police station, Dharendra Kamble, said that the man has duped close to 25 girls.

"We have arrested a man named Aditya, who had made his profile on a prominent marriage website and used it to commit fraud with approximately 25 girls," Kamble told reporters here. Mhatre also posted photos with imported cars on his social media accounts to create the impression of him being rich, which he used to further convince and trap the girls he was attempting to dupe.

"By profession, he is a civil engineer but he used to pose as an IAS or IPS officer or said he was in another prominent government post to lure girls and extract Rs 5 to 15 lakh from each girl," the police official said. A complaint against Mhatre had reportedly been filed at the police station a few days earlier, following which the police team swung into action and nabbed the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

