Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-India sports min says 35 sexual harassment complaints in 2011-19

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 14:37 IST
Athletics-India sports min says 35 sexual harassment complaints in 2011-19

India's sports ministry has said 35 complaints of sexual harassment had been lodged relating to alleged incidents at national training centres from 2011 to 2019.

The ministry said 27 of the complaints were made by athletes against coaches at centres run by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). "So far, penalty has been imposed on 14 people who have been found guilty, and enquiry is under progress in 15 cases. Rest of the cases are either acquitted by the concerned court or could not be established," the ministry said in a statement.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said he has asked the SAI to complete the probe into the pending cases over the next four weeks. "There is zero tolerance for sexual harassment on SAI campus. The inquiries that are underway will be speeded up," he said in a statement.

"We will ensure that the already existing system of addressing sexual harassment cases and protecting our athletes ... is made more robust. "Athletes spend their formative years at SAI centres and it is our foremost responsibility to give them a safe environment..."

Former SAI director-general Neelam Kapur said the actual number of such incidents could be higher. "I do believe that many incidents of sexual harassment are not reported. It is both the fear of retribution and the lack of awareness about the redress system," Kapur told Reuters.

"Therefore it is incumbent on the leadership to ensure that all reported cases are dealt with seriously, expeditiously and when proved the punishment is exemplary. "This must be a zero-tolerance area for sports in India." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Barty fights to title victory at Adelaide International

Adelaide, Jan 18 AFP Ashleigh Barty won her first career title at home on Saturday with a 6-2, 7-5 defeat of Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska at the ATP-WTA Adelaide International. The world number one is assured of holding the top ranking as th...

Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on Jan 20 convict's plea against HC order rejecting his juvenility claim

The Supreme Court will hear on January 20 a plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence. A bench of ...

Sri Lanka lifts ban on drones imposed after Easter attacks

Sri Lankan authorities have lifted a ban on drones that were imposed after the Easter Sunday attacks that left 263 people dead in the Indian Ocean island nation. The lifting of the ban comes amid growing demand for flying drones from media ...

Chalet Hotels inks pact to acquire Belaire Hotels for enterprise value of Rs 290 cr

Chalet Hotels on Saturday said it has signed a share purchase agreement SPA to acquire Belaire Hotels Pvt Ltd -- owner of Novotel Hotel in Pune -- and its affilate entity SHPL for an aggregate enterprise value of around Rs 290 crore. The co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020