UP man gets 10 year jail term for rape of minor girl

A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a minor girl two years ago. Special Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Kumar Pandey on Friday sentenced the man to 10 years of rigourous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 was slapped on him.

Prosecution advocate Munnu Lal Mishra on Saturday said that the man had raped the victim on May 26, 2018 in a village under Risia police station area. The convict was caught red-handed by the girl's family and a case of rape had been registered against him under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the advocate said.

