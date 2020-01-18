Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only a great man like PM Modi could have scrapped Article 370: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that India had to wait for long for scrapping the Article 370 of the Constitution as even god willed that only a great man like Prime Minister Narendra Modi must "undertake such a pious initiative."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 20:50 IST
Only a great man like PM Modi could have scrapped Article 370: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking before a gathering in Jammu on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that India had to wait for long for scrapping the Article 370 of the Constitution as even god willed that only a great man like Prime Minister Narendra Modi must "undertake such a pious initiative." "Perhaps we had to wait for so long (for the scrapping of Article 370) because even God willed that a great man like Prime Minister Narendra Modi must undertake this pious initiative)," said Singh in his address to a gathering here.

Singh is the part of a delegation of Union Ministers visiting Jammu and Kashmir to interact with the people of different districts and educate them on various issues including the development work since the imposition of the President's Rule from June 2018 and after the re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir in last August. Singh said that the year 2019 proved to be historic for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and will pave way for the development of the region.

"2019 was a historic year for India as a whole, a year which gave India a new dimension, a renewed confidence. 2019 was a year of redemption," he said. Singh's address was aimed at -- what the officials said -- disseminating information about the importance of the Centre's policies for the overall development of the Union Territory and its people along with the steps taken by the government, particularly in the last five months after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile State.

The Union Minister said that the decision to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories was taken by the Centre "with due diligence and research." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch Dakar biker in critical condition

Riyadh, Jan 18 AFP Dutch motorcyclist Edwin Straver remains in critical condition in a Riyadh hospital after crashing his KTM 450 at the Dakar rally last Thursday. The 48-year-old was racing his third Dakar in a sub-section of motorbike rac...

Goyal indicates customers to get compensation for delayed freight delivery

Just like IRCTC which pays compensation for delays in its Tejas trains, railways freight customers could soon be compensated for late arrival of their goods, Railway minister Piyush Goyal indicated on Saturday, demanding a commitment of tim...

Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani's last minutes before death -CNN

U.S. President Donald Trump gave a minute-to-minute account of the U.S. drone strikes that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in remarks to a Republican fund-raising dinner on Friday night, according to audio obtained by CNN...

WI beat Australia by 3 wickets in ICC U-19 World Cup

West Indies dished out an all-round performance to beat Australia by three wickets in a Group B match of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Saturday. Opting to bowl, West Indies shot out Australia for a paltry 179 in 35.4 overs and then chased ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020