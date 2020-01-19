Eastern Libyan forces commander Haftar arrives in Berlin for summit
Eastern Libyan forces commander Khalifa Haftar arrived in Berlin on Saturday for a summit that will take place on Sunday, Libyan al-hadath tv announced on their Twitter account.
Germany and the United Nations will push rival Libyan camps and their foreign backers fighting over the capital to agree on Sunday to a truce and monitoring mechanism as first steps towards peace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Khalifa Haftar
- Libyan
- Berlin
- Germany
- United Nations
