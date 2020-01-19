UPDATE 1-32 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib - Saudi state TV
Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing dozens of people, Saudi state television said.
Al Ekhbariya quoted medical sources as saying that the attack had killed 32 military personnel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
