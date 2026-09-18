Middle East Tensions Threaten Global Oil Supplies

Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen exchanged strikes on Thursday, escalating tensions in a region critical to global oil supply. This unrest has prompted Yemeni civilians to flee by boat across the Red Sea, further complicating the crisis.

The conflict has raised alarms about oil supply routes, especially the Red Sea pathway, as the Strait of Hormuz remains partially closed. The tensions have driven global crude prices above $100 a barrel, impacting energy markets amid the political backdrop of U.S. and Iranian relations.

As the situation develops, President Trump faces decisions with implications for both regional stability and domestic political dynamics. The conflict will be addressed at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, underscoring its international significance.