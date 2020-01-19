Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles and retire as working royals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 03:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 03:07 IST
UPDATE 3-UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles and retire as working royals
Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they begin a new life split between North America and Britain. Image Credit: ANI

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy and they will pay their own way in life as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. They will also no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles, the palace said in an announcement that sought to end turmoil in the monarchy sparked earlier this month when the couple announced they wanted to reduce their official duties and spend more time in North America.

The queen and senior family members met last week to discuss the situation and have been in discussions with officials on how this stepping back would work in practice for Harry, 35, and his American wife, former actress Meghan, 38. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement https://www.royal.uk/statement-her-majesty-queen-0 issued by the palace, referring to the couple's baby son.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life." The queen said she was "particularly proud" of how quickly Meghan had become one of the family. The couple married in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at her home in Windsor Castle, west of London.

Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they begin a new life split between North America and Britain. Meghan is currently in Canada with Archie and Harry is expected to join her soon. A palace spokeswoman said the couple would no longer receive public money and that they would repay the cost of refurbishing their cottage in Windsor, which official figures show amounted to 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million).

It remained unclear what public funds would be spent on their security. Buckingham Palace declined to comment but said there was an independent process to determine public funding for security. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office declined to comment on Saturday's news.

ROYAL PAIN The couple's plans for independence, announced after a long break over the Christmas period in Canada, caught the rest of the royal family by surprise earlier this month and left the queen and other senior Windsors hurt and disappointed, according to royal sources.

However, in a TV interview aired in October, both had made it clear how they were struggling with the intense media scrutiny. Harry said he felt his wife had faced "bullying" from some press. A friend of Harry and Meghan also said last week the couple felt they had been driven out by some members of the royal family.

The changes will come into effect in the spring of this year, the palace said, and there will be further royal engagements before the new arrangement comes into effect. The situation will be reviewed in a year's time. There has been intense media speculation in recent days over what exact roles the couple would have.

"As agreed in this new arrangement they understand they are required to step back from royal duties," a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said on Saturday "The Sussexes will not use their HRH title as they are no longer working members of the royal family."

'NO HALFWAY HOUSE' The change means Harry, who served a decade in the British Army, will give up his military patronages and his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

It was not immediately clear whether the couple could continue to use the "Sussex Royal" title for their website and branding. While they will no longer receive public funding, Harry's father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, will continue to offer private financial support, a royal source said.

The source said the couple will spend the majority of their time in North America, and had not signed any commercial agreements as yet. "Although they can no longer formally represent the queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of her majesty," the palace spokeswoman said.

"I think the queen has dealt with this crisis because she has absolutely drawn the line: you can be private people, but you cannot be royal at the same time," Alastair Bruce, a commentator on the royals, told Sky News. "There's no halfway house." ($1 = 0.7685 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: What we want to see as launch becomes imminent

UPDATE 1-Bad weather forces delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Trump sends Senate fiery response to impeachment summons

Washington, Jan 19 AP President Donald Trumps legal team is sending the Senate a fiery response to its impeachment summons, outlining the defenses it expects to use in the upcoming trial. Trumps Saturday answer to the Senates formal impeach...

Reward improves visual learning only after people sleep: Study

Rewarding people during a task involving visual perception may lead to performance gains only if they follow up the task with sleep, according to a study that cautions students against sacrificing sleep for late-night study sessions. In the...

UPDATE 1-U.S. House files brief laying out impeachment case against Trump

The U.S. lawmakers managing the impeachment case against Donald Trump filed a brief on Saturday laying out their arguments supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.The Democratic House of Repres...

Report: Blazers trade F Bazemore to Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers traded forwards Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver along with two second-round picks to the Sacramento Kings for veteran Trevor Ariza and two other players, ESPN reported Saturday. The Blazers will also receive ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020