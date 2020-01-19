Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa leaves for Davos to attend World Economic Forum summit

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday left for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020, slated to be held between January 20 to 24 in Switzerland.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 15:07 IST
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa leaves for Davos to attend World Economic Forum summit
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa leaving for Davos on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday left for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020, slated to be held between January 20 to 24 in Switzerland. Apart from Yediyurappa, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Finance Minister of Punjab and the IT Minister of Telangana will attend the WEF, according to an official statement.

Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Invest India are also a part of the delegation. Goyal is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with ministers of Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, South Korea, and Singapore in Davos.

Besides engaging in bilateral talks with the CEOs of various companies, the minister will also attend WEF sessions and round tables on accelerating investments in Indian Railways and attracting global investments in India. The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year. The theme of the 2020 meeting is "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Iran denies decision taken to send downed plane's black boxes abroad - IRNA

Iran is seeking to examine the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down this month, the official IRNA news agency reported, denying an earlier report that a decision had been taken to send the planes recorders to Ukraine. We a...

Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine

The Iranian official leading the investigation into the Ukrainian jetliner that was accidentally shot down by the Revolutionary Guard appeared to backtrack Sunday on plans to send the flight recorders abroad for analysis, a day after saying...

CAA petition in SC: Kerala Governor seeks report from LDF govt

CAA petition in SC Kerala Governor seeks report from LDF govt Eds adds details Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 PTI Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought a report from the state government for moving the Supreme Court against the...

Goa minister's brother booked for abetting MGP neta's suicide

A case has been registered against the brother of a Goa BJP minister and another person for allegedly driving Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP leader Prakash Naik to suicide, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his late 50s, all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020