UAE supports achieving security and stability in Libya - WAM

United Arab Emirates foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said on Sunday that UAE supports achieving security and stability in Libya based on non-interference in its internal affairs, state news agency (WAM) reported.

The minister also praised Germany for hosting a summit in Berlin to find a political settlement for the conflict in Libya.

