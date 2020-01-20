UAE supports achieving security and stability in Libya - WAM
United Arab Emirates foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said on Sunday that UAE supports achieving security and stability in Libya based on non-interference in its internal affairs, state news agency (WAM) reported.
The minister also praised Germany for hosting a summit in Berlin to find a political settlement for the conflict in Libya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Arab Emirates
- Libya
- Berlin
- Germany