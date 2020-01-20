Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Cabinet approves four bills ahead of special session

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved four bills to be placed in the house ahead of the special session that is set to begin on Monday. The cabinet meet was presided over by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vijayawada/Guntur (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 11:30 IST
Andhra Cabinet approves four bills ahead of special session
Visuals from Prakasam barrage in Andhra Pradesh. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved four bills to be placed in the house ahead of the special session that is set to begin on Monday. The cabinet meet was presided over by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The bills are said to be on Decentralisation of AP development, repealing of AP CRDA act, benefits related to Amaravati region farmers, converting all Andhra Pradesh govt schools into English medium into separate identities. The cabinet also gave nod to the recommendations of high power committee on AP all-round development and decentralization of governance.

A three-day special session of Andhra Pradesh assembly is set to begin amid tight security while section 144 of CrPc, which prohibits assembly of four or more people in the area, was imposed in some parts of Vijayawada and Guntur to facilitate smooth functioning of the State Assembly proceedings and movement of public representatives. Heavy police force has been deployed on Prakasam barrage as Assembly is likely to take a decision on three capitals proposal as recommended by the GN Rao committee.

Only the movement of MLAs, MLCs, officials and emergency services are allowed on the barrage which connects Vijayawada to state Assembly in Amaravati. While the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government is likely to pass a resolution for decentralisation of the state capital, the opposition parties will oppose the idea of three capitals with its 'Chalo Assembly' call to protest against it.

Protests erupted in the state after the GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals had earlier made a favourable recommendation saying the move will help in decentralising development and putting the available resources to the best use. The Committee proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will participate in 'Chalo Assembly' demonstration today. A special route has been prepared for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to reach Assembly from his residence.

The TDP has been vocal in opposing the idea of three capitals of the state and has actively participated in the agitation against the issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Gymnastics-Miller keen to see Biles eclipse her in Tokyo

Shannon Miller thinks her time as the United States most decorated Olympic gymnast will come to an end this summer and the 42-year-old will be in Tokyo cheering on Simone Biles as she bids to supplant her. Biles bagged five medals, includin...

'Parasite' becomes first foreign-language film to win top SAG prize

Although the title is Parasite, I think the story is about co-existence, said lead actor Song Kang-ho of the twisty South Korean film revolving around class divide as he accepted the top prize of the best motion picture cast award at SAG Aw...

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian on Monday afternoon.Encounter has started at Shopian. Police security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, Kashmir zone police tweeted.Further details are awaited. ANI...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday times AEST GMT11 1718 BEATING TEARFUL SINIAKOVA WAS TOUGH KVITOVAPetra Kvitova said her crushing 6-1 6-0 win over Katerina Siniakova ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020