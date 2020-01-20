Left Menu
SC seeks response of Centre, EC in 2 weeks on plea seeking stay on electoral bond scheme

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 11:49 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 11:49 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and the Election Commission on a plea seeking stay on the electoral bond scheme meant for funding political parties. The top court, however, refused to grant an interim stay on the electoral bond scheme.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant asked the Centre and the Election Commission to file their responses within two weeks to the interim application filed by NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms' for staying the scheme. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, alleged that the scheme is a means for channelising unaccounted black money in favour of the ruing party.

Bhushan also referred to a document of the RBI while seeking stay of the scheme. "We will see that. We are listing it after two weeks, the bench said.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the EC, said all these arguments have already been advanced earlier and sought four weeks time to reply to the plea of the NGO against the scheme.

