Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses Special Leave Petition of convict in Nirbhaya case

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 15:31 IST
SC dismisses Special Leave Petition of convict in Nirbhaya case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. The Court did not find any fresh ground in the matter.

Pawan has claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of crime, and the Delhi High Court had ignored this fact. The three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi and also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna, heard the matter.

AP Singh, the convict's lawyer, stated that Pawan's age was 17 years, 1 month and 20 days when the offence was committed, that is why his role should be considered as a juvenile in the case. "On July 9, 2018, your (Pawan) petition was dismissed by this court, but now how come you are coming with some new information, how will this be maintainable?" Justice Ashok Bhushan observed.

The Delhi High Court had rejected the review petition of Pawan and he had challenged this before the apex court on January 17, Friday. Pawan's date of birth as per school record is October 8, 1996, but the Delhi High Court had ignored this, Pawan's lawyer, AP Singh claimed in the petition.

A Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am. Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Chile withdrawn from reduced world championship schedule

This years world rally championship has been reduced to 13 rounds after Chile was removed at the request of local organizers, the governing FIA said on Monday. The gravel rally had been scheduled as the fourth round on April 16-19. The cham...

Akhilesh Yadav pitches for caste census; criticises NRC, NPR

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called the Centres plans on NPR and NRC anti-poor and pitched for conducting a caste census. Yadav has made the suggestion in the past as well. His demand now comes days after the Odisha c...

'Profound loss': Sonia Gandhi condoles death of Shamsher Surjewala

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader from Haryana Shamsher Singh Surjewala and said his passing away was a profound loss for the party. In her condolence letter to Vidya, the wife of Surje...

Nirbhaya's father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file

Nirbhayas father on Monday urged the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file so that women can get time-bound justice. His remarks came after the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of Pawan Gupta, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020