SC dismisses Special Leave Petition of convict in Nirbhaya case

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. The Court did not find any fresh ground in the matter.

Pawan has claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of crime, and the Delhi High Court had ignored this fact. The three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi and also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna, heard the matter.

AP Singh, the convict's lawyer, stated that Pawan's age was 17 years, 1 month and 20 days when the offence was committed, that is why his role should be considered as a juvenile in the case. "On July 9, 2018, your (Pawan) petition was dismissed by this court, but now how come you are coming with some new information, how will this be maintainable?" Justice Ashok Bhushan observed.

The Delhi High Court had rejected the review petition of Pawan and he had challenged this before the apex court on January 17, Friday. Pawan's date of birth as per school record is October 8, 1996, but the Delhi High Court had ignored this, Pawan's lawyer, AP Singh claimed in the petition.

A Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am. Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. (ANI)

