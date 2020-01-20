Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT seeks report from UP pollution control board on illegal slaughterhouses

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:21 IST
NGT seeks report from UP pollution control board on illegal slaughterhouses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal Monday sought a report from the UP pollution control board over compliance of its directions on illegal slaughterhouses discharging waste in Ganga and Yamuna. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel expressed displeasure over nonimplementation of its orders and said remedial actions are required to be taken expeditiously.

The NGT posted the matter for next hearing on April 16. It was hearing a plea filed by journalist Shailesh Singh who moved NGT against "illegal" operation of slaughterhouses in Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Sambhal and Ghaziabad districts of Uttar Pradesh.

He had alleged that the abattoirs were discharging untreated effluent, contaminated with animal waste and blood of slaughtered animals, in open drains which go into the tributaries of Ganga and Yamuna, polluting them. "As per official records, more than 8.5 lakhs cattle are slaughtered annually in Uttar Pradesh from its 115 registered abattoirs. However, a bare perusal of the records of total export made by the State shows that it is several times higher than the amount mentioned in the records and data maintained by UP," Singh said in his petition.

The plea also highlighted the issue of illegal extraction of ground water by slaughterhouses without the requisite permission from the competent authorities and raises the issue of air pollution caused by the release of toxic fumes emitted from furnaces to extract animal bone fat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UK looks to fast-growing Africa for trade ties after Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the UK as an ideal business partner for Africa on Monday as the UK prepares for post-Brexit dealings with the world. But Britain faces tough challenges as it seeks to assert itself on a continent ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Late actor Paul Walker's vehicles garner $2.33 million; Kim Kardashian shrugs off critics and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a...

R'than bridegroom-to-be prints pro-CAA, NRC slogan on wedding invitation

To spread awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led governments correct decisions, a bridegroom-to-be in Rajasthans Sikar district has printed a slogan expressing his support for the contentious CAA and NRC on his wedding invitation....

ITI to raise Rs 1,600cr for part-debt repayment, working capital needs

State-run electronics and telecom gear manufacturer Indian Telephone Industries ITI plans to raise Rs 1,600 crore through a follow-on public offer which will be utilised for partial debt repayment as well as to meet working capital requirem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020