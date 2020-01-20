Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC Judge recuses from hearing Mallya's plea against K'taka HC order for payment of Rs 3,101 Cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 20:50 IST
SC Judge recuses from hearing Mallya's plea against K'taka HC order for payment of Rs 3,101 Cr

Supreme Court judge Justice R F Nariman Monday recused himself from hearing a plea of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya against a Karnataka High Court directing him to pay Rs 3,101 crore to a consortium of banks. A bench of Justices Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat observed that Mallya has not deposited a single penny to the banks so far.

Justice Nariman however refused to hear the matter and directed that it be listed before another bench of the apex court. Senior advocate S Guru Krishna Kumar, appearing for Mallya, said at the outset that other petitions filed by him were coming up for consideration before another bench.

"Let the matter be listed before a Bench of which one of us (Justice RF Nariman) is not a Member," the bench said in its order. Mallya challenged Karnataka High Court orders, of October 5, 2018 and September 13, 2019, before the apex court. The orders had upheld the decision of the Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT), Bangalore to deposit Rs 3,101 crore as a precondition to hearing his appeal against a Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) order.

The DRT Bangalore had on January 19, 2017 directed Mallya to pay Rs 6,203 crore with interest to a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India, who had lent money for now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Mallya challenged the order before the DRAT in 2018, which dismissed the appeal for want of appearance and non-compliance of objections.

He again moved DRAT and filed an application seeking restoration of his appeal. The DRAT, on March 28, 2018, directed Mallya to deposit Rs 3,101 crore on or before April 25, 2018 and observed that in case of failure in compliance, the appeal will be liable to be dismissed automatically.

Mallya then challenged the March 28, 2018 order before the High Court, which dismissed his appeal on October 5, 2018 and subsequently he knocked the door of apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.N. says militants targeted aid worker hub in northern Nigeria

Islamist militants attacked a facility housing several aid groups in northeast Nigeria at the weekend in what the United Nations warned on Monday is an escalation in violence specifically targeting aid workers.It was not immediately clear w...

17 MLAs of opposition TDP suspended from Andhra Pradesh

17 MLAs of opposition TDP suspended from Andhra PradeshAssembly for disrupting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddysaddress on the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and InclusiveDevelopment of All Regions Bill, 2020....

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' a political gimmick, PM should let students study: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modis Pariksha Pe Charcha programme as a political gimmick and said the PM should allow students to work for the board exams instead of asking them to take part ...

UPDATE 1-Iran considers dual nationals on downed Ukrainian plane to be Iranians - TV

Iran considers the passengers with dual nationality, who were on a Ukrainian plane that was shot down accidentally earlier this month, killing all on board, to be Iranian citizens, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.Many of the 176...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020