Tunisian president asks former finance minister to be PM
Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday designated Elyes Fakhfakh as prime minister, a presidency statement said on Monday, after the fractured parliament this month rejected a government proposed by an earlier nominee to the post.
The former finance minister now has a month to form a coalition capable of winning a confidence vote in parliament by a simple majority, or there will be another election with urgent economic decisions hanging over the country. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
