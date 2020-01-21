Thai court says opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing monarchy
Thailand's Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that key figures of the opposition Future Forward Party were not guilty of opposing the monarchy.
The verdict means the party will not be dissolved in one of several legal cases it faces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
