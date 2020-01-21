Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Thai court says opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing monarchy

  Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 11:28 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 11:21 IST
` Image Credit: ANI

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday found key figures of the opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing the country's monarchy, an allegation that could have seen the high-profile party banned in one of several ongoing cases against it. The ruling was a relief for the opposition, which has said the anti-monarchy charges were politically motivated to suppress dissent against Thailand's government headed by a former military junta leader.

The court rejected the claims the party sought to overthrow Thailand's monarchy. The complaint also alleged the party is linked to the Illuminati, a secret society that conspiracy theorists believe seeks world domination. "The accused have not acted in their rights and liberties to overthrow the constitutional monarchy," said Taweekiat Meenakanit, one of the judges.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 67, is a constitutional monarch, but in traditional culture, the monarch is revered as the country's protector and insulting the king is a criminal offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Seeking to abolish the monarchy is considered a grave offense. Founded almost two years ago, Future Forward Party came third in last year's general election, which the opposition says was manipulated in favour of the pro-military Palang Pracharat Party.

Its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 41, has emerged as the most prominent opponent to the government that last year reinstalled former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha, 65, as a civilian prime minister five years after he staged a military coup. The Constitutional Court last year disqualified Thanathorn from his parliamentary seat and he also faces other legal cases.

Future Forward faces several other ongoing legal cases, including one alleging it violated laws governing political parties by accepting loans from party leader, auto-parts billionaire Thanathorn.

