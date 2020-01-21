Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pre-Summit Investors' meet held in New Delhi ahead of J&K Global Investors' Summit 2020

With the objective of inviting investments to the newly formed UT of Jammu and Kashmir, a three-day Global Investors' Summit 2020 is scheduled to be held early this year in Srinagar and Jammu. As a precursor to this mega event, a Pre-Summit Investors' Meet and curtain-raiser of the event was held on January 20 in New Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 12:28 IST
Pre-Summit Investors' meet held in New Delhi ahead of J&K Global Investors' Summit 2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

With the objective of inviting investments to the newly formed UT of Jammu and Kashmir, a three-day Global Investors' Summit 2020 is scheduled to be held early this year in Srinagar and Jammu. As a precursor to this mega event, a Pre-Summit Investors' Meet and curtain-raiser of the event was held on January 20 in New Delhi. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Girish Chandra Murmu, Lieutenant Governor of UT of Jammu & Kashmir; Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, J&K; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and other senior officers were present at the event.

This event showcased wide-ranging investment opportunities available in the fourteen focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment generation in the region. More than 350 delegates from various sectors and leading organisations participated in the event where more than 45 B2G meetings took place. The aim of the upcoming Global Investors' Summit 2020 is to exhibit investment opportunities available in the newly formed UT of J&K in different sectors including Tourism, Film Tourism, Horticulture & Post Harvest Management, Agro and Food Processing, Mulberry production for silk, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, IT/ ITes, Renewable Energy, Infrastructure and Real Estate, Handloom & Handicraft and Education.

At present, the Government of J&K is developing 2 IT parks, ICD in Samba and has identified industrial land bank of over 6,000 acres across 20 districts of J&K to develop State-of-the-Art Industrial Parks. Also, the J&K Government has removed all the toll barriers to enable seamless inward and outward movement of raw materials and goods. During this Pre-Summit Investors' Meet & curtain-raiser, a state film along with the focus sector profiles and policies were introduced by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/Secretary Industries & Commerce, J&K with the focus on the theme: Explore (the opportunities in industries and infrastructure, policies in the region), Invest (in the new and existing investment options); Grow (prosper via incentives and strategic advantages in key sectors).

Jitendra Singh congratulated the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Girish Chandra Murmu for taking the initiative. He said, "Prime Minister's indulgence in the J&K region is leading to a lot of development in various sectors." On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Girish Chandra Murmu said, "Inspired by the Prime Minister's vision of organizing the Global Investors' Summit in Gujarat, the J&K Government took the decision of showcasing J&K's potential for investment through a summit. The Global Investors' Meet, with the theme of Explore, Invest & Grow, is a platform that will bring together senior entrepreneurs, leaders of the corporate sector from across the country, senior policymakers, development agencies, investors from across the world and local businessmen. We intend to take a leap forward in making Jammu and Kashmir an economic paradise for investors and I would like to invite you all to take the lead in setting up your enterprises in Jammu & Kashmir."

He also added, "Today's Pre-Summit Investors' Interaction has been organized to deliberate with you all on desired initiatives for creating an investor-friendly ecosystem and make you interested in J&K. I have brought along senior officers from the Government to discuss these further with you during the rest of the day." BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir, said, "Jammu and Kashmir is little known about except what we have seen in the films, it is quite different from what we know. J&K is not a backward place but it has the brightest and skilled people. J&K is number one in Apple production but we just process 1% of the produce. Such areas are there similarly in many sectors and there are huge opportunities for investments and for contributing to growth and employment in J&K."

The Chief Secretary further added that the administration of J&K is re-engineering all the processes and policies to break age-old barriers and create a progressive ecosystem for investors. Easy availability of land through Land Bank and smooth clearances with dedicated teams to attend to investors will be a priority of the administration. Key government officials including all Administrative secretaries were present and participated in one to one B2G meetings along with the officers from departments of UT and central ministries. Many other prominent dignitaries were present at the event.

The event was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), a nodal agency under the Industries and Commerce department Government of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Wagga Wagga Offers Cooking Oil Grown in Non Polluted Environment

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Nutritious food is not all about greens and fresh, but also ensuring that they are not contaminated with chemicals, similarly healthy cooking oil is not only about good and bad fats but also about the envir...

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC asks TN to inform if decision taken on convict's mercy plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to inform whether a decision has been taken by it on a mercy petition of a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The apex court also pulled up the Centre for filing a si...

Huge quantity of ganja seized by police

In a major ganja haul, police seized over 847 kg of the contraband in Odishas Koraput district and arrested two persons for smuggling the banned drug, a police officer said on Tuesday. A police team during patrolling on Monday stopped a tru...

Sharapova uncertain over Australian Open return after first-round loss

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova admitted she does not know if she will be back at the Australian Open next year after suffering a first-round defeat in Melbourne on Tuesday. The former world number one, playing on a wildcard, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020