UPDATE 1-Britain's Prince Harry arrives in Canada

  • Updated: 21-01-2020 13:06 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 12:55 IST
Britain's Prince Harry (File Photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to begin a new life with his wife Meghan and son Archie after sparking a crisis in the Windsor family by unexpectedly announcing earlier this month that they would be stepping down from royal duties.

Harry was shown arriving on Vancouver Island by Sky News, just days after striking a deal with Queen Elizabeth and senior royals that will see him and his wife Meghan exit official roles to seek an independent future. Buckingham Palace and the queen said on Saturday that Harry and Meghan would no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles and would now pay their own way in life, freeing them to forge new careers in Canada and the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, spent six weeks in Canada at the end of last year before returning to Britain. Their first official engagement of 2020 was to visit Canada House to thank the consular staff for what they said had been an "unbelievable" welcome. Meghan returned to Canada on Jan. 10.

