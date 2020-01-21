Left Menu
Development News Edition

DAVOS-Trump, Greta and unicorns - What to watch for at Davos on Tuesday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 13:40 IST
DAVOS-Trump, Greta and unicorns - What to watch for at Davos on Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: WEF

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum kicked off on Tuesday in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Here's what to watch for on an opening day: Trump: As the impeachment trial gets underway in the Senate, the U.S. president will be in Davos meeting with world leaders and CEOs. Donald Trump is set to speak onstage with WEF founder Klaus Schwab at 11:30 a.m. local time (1030 GMT). Key bilateral meetings include Iraqi President Barham Salih, Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdish Regional government.

Thunberg: Gretamania has taken over Davos with young activists from around the world following Thunberg to the slopes of Switzerland to advocate on a range of global issues. All eyes will be on any exchanges between her and Trump. Huawei: Founder Ren Zhengfei, whose CEO daughter Meng Wanzhou turned up to a packed Vancouver courthouse for her extradition trial yesterday, will take the stage to talk about the future of the tech arms race. China has repeated its call for Canada to release Meng. Davos attendees will be listening out for anything Ren says about the case.

U.S. economy: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will take the stage at 2:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT). Market watchers will be listening out for Mnuchin's views on enforcing Phase 1 tariffs with China, the digital tax, or the U.S. economy. Unicorns: Mnuchin's former colleague, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, takes the stage with William Ford and NYSE president Stacey Cunningham to talk unicorn valuations. Goldman took a Q3 profit hit from soured investments in WeWork and Uber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Yuan tumbles, yen rallies as spread of China virus unnerves markets

Chinas yuan tumbled on Tuesday, pulling away from six-month highs against the dollar, while the yen rallied as the spread of a pneumonia-like virus in China sparked a sudden bout of risk aversion and rattled world markets.China reported a f...

France to shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035 - document

France plans to shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035, starting with two at Fessenheim this year, according to French governments public consultation document on energy policy.The French government could also ask EDF to shut down two reacto...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways cancels 'a few domestic flights' -spokesman

South African Airways SAA has cancelled a few domestic flights, the state airlines spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday, adding that a statement would be issued shortly.SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide 2 ...

Opposition TDP blocks passage of the bill on decentralization of AP in Legislative Council

The opposition TDP on Tuesday blocked the tabling of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Legislative Council LC citing rules. The House was adjourned thrice as pandemonium prevailed over the ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020