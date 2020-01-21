Left Menu
Development News Edition

DAVOS-Swiss uncovered suspected Davos spy plot by Russian "plumbers"-paper

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:16 IST
DAVOS-Swiss uncovered suspected Davos spy plot by Russian "plumbers"-paper
Representative image

Swiss officials foiled an apparent spying operation by Russians posing as plumbers in Davos, site of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, a newspaper reported on Tuesday, but police did not confirm key details of the account. The report in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper said the two Russians were checked by Swiss police in August last year in the ski resort, which is hosting the WEF gathering of the global business and political elite this week. The pair presented diplomatic passports and left the country, the paper said.

Police in the eastern Swiss canton of Grisons said two men with Russian diplomatic passports had been the subjects of a routine identity check in Davos in August 2019, but no connection had been established between their visit and the WEF. "It is true that we checked two Russian citizens in Davos and they identified themselves with diplomatic passports, but we could not ascertain any reason to detain them. They were allowed to go," a cantonal police spokeswoman said, adding police had never identified the men as plumbers.

A spokesman for the Russian embassy in Bern dismissed the report, saying two Russian diplomats accredited outside Switzerland had been checked and allowed to go on their way. "Diplomatic passports are given to high-ranking officials, not to manual labourers," he said. "I think this was probably a dumb joke."

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, said she was not aware of the incident. Investment fund manager Bill Browder, who has led a campaign to expose corruption and punish Russian officials whom he blames for the death of his lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after complaining of mistreatment, said the alleged incident showed the reach of the Russian state. "The Russians are actively targeting all of their enemies in all different countries - they have huge resources and Davos is an important place, and this is the one place I can come and personally challenge Russian officials over the murder of Sergei Magnitsky," Browder told Reuters Today in Davos on Tuesday.

Russian prosecutors have said they suspect Browder of ordering a string of murders, including of Magnitsky, in a twist, the financier has dismissed as ludicrous.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

India to auction rare art belonging to diamond magnate arrested in UK

The seized assets of Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi, arrested in Britain last year over fraud allegations, will be auctioned within the next two months, the Mumbai-based Saffronart auctioneers said on Tuesday. The auction, sanctioned by ...

DAVOS-Greta says planting not enough after Trump backs trillion tree plan

Greta Thunberg said planting trees was not enough to address climate change on Tuesday, in an apparent rebuke to a planting pledge in Davos by U.S. President Donald Trump. Our house is still on fire, Thunberg said, repeating her remarks at ...

Kejriwal files nomination after waiting for over 6 hours: AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination after waiting for over six hours on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party said.Kejriwal was 45th in queue to file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency from where he had registered a...

UPDATE 1-Russia steps up airport screening of Chinese travellers over coronavirus fears

Russian airports have stepped up screening of travellers arriving from China to try to identify people infected with the new coronavirus, airport officials said on Tuesday.The World Health Organisation has said that the coronavirus outbreak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020