CAA:HC stays for 3 weeks move by panchayat to pass resolution

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for three weeks a move by the Kasargod district panchayat to pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The court also issued a notice to the district panchayat, considering a plea challenging the move by its administration which is controlled by the Congress-led UDF, to pass the resolution during its meeting on Wednesday.

In his plea, BJP district leader K Sreekanth said the district panchayat could not move a resolution on a matter which is currently under the Supreme Court's consideration. He said the district panchayat leadership made the move even as the apex court is considering the CAA issue..

