Man gets life imprisonment for raping 5-yr-old in Kota

  • Kota
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 18:34 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 18:34 IST
A POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2017. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict, a public prosecutor said.

Anil Sahariya (24) took the girl, then five-year-old, to his room on the pretext of showing her a cartoon movie and raped her. A case was registered against Sahariya at the Anantpura police station on the complaint of the victim's father.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court special judge Ajay Kumar Sharma held Sahariya guilty of raping the minor girl under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act and sentenced him to life imprisonment, the public prosecutor said. He said statements of 16 witnesses were recorded during the trial of the case and 20 documents were produced before the court.

