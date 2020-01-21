Left Menu
Delhi Bar Council appeals for separate police force for protection of women

The Delhi Bar Council on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a separate police force for the protection of women.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:56 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Bar Council on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a separate police force for the protection of women.

The Council has also requested the Prime Minister to develop an app to connect all mobile phones of women to a team of police officials with the help of satellite. So, that an immediate alert in case of an emergency can be sent.(ANI)

