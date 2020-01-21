Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Hungarian lawyer accuses PM Orban of harming rule of law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:14 IST
Top Hungarian lawyer accuses PM Orban of harming rule of law
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary's top defense lawyer accused Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday of undermining the rule of law through his refusal to accept two court decisions that require payouts of state funds.

Orban, long at odds with the European Union on a range of issues, said this month his government would disobey court orders to compensate former prisoners for the inhumane treatment and would also not pay a court-mandated fine to a Roma community in eastern Hungary in a case of alleged school segregation. However, in an apparent climbdown, a government decree on Tuesday instructed the justice minister to compensate prisoners only at "the very last minute allowed by the law", and called for an immediate review of regulations governing such payments.

"(The government has) affected confidence in justice and especially court decisions, and I must say the rule of law," Hungarian Bar Association Chairman Janos Banati told Reuters. "If the state can disobey rulings, people can later decide to skip paying taxes they deem unfair, or ignore a court ruling on child custody... That's the most dangerous aspect of this."

"A democratic state (means) everyone accepts court decisions," Banati added. A government spokesman declined to comment on Banati's criticism. Orban's spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

Orban, a nationalist, has regularly dismissed concerns over the rule of law in Hungary and says they are fabricated by his political opponents, often at the behest of Hungarian-born, U.S.-based billionaire philanthropist George Soros, whom he accuses of disrespecting Hungary's sovereignty. Another senior lawyer, Gyorgy Magyar, echoed Banati's criticism of the government's approach to the law.

"They want to pick which ruling to honor and which to ignore. In that case, they don't really even need the courts, do they? They can just tell everyone what's right and wrong," said Magyar, an ally of Gergely Karacsony, the opposition mayor of Budapest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Two suspected SIMI members get bail in arms seizure case

A court here has granted bail to two alleged members of the banned organisation SIMI, arrested last Month in connection with a 2006 arms seizure case in Maharashtra. The accused, Ejaj Akram Khan 40 and his brother Elyas, were arrested from...

Brazil to create 'Amazon Council' to protect and develop the rainforest

Brazils right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he will create an Amazon Council to protect and ensure the sustainable development of the worlds largest rainforest, following intense criticism of his environmental policies. The ...

5 tourists saved off Goa coast in separate incidents

Two tourists from Afghanistan and one from United Kingdom and three others were rescued off the coast of Goa on Tuesday, a tourism official said. The Afghans were rescued off Anjuna beach while the Briton and a 33-year-old man from Bengalu...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets dragged lower by Chinese virus anxiety

Risk assets took a hit across the globe on Tuesday while the Japanese yen and some developed country bond prices gained as financial markets reacted to mounting concern about a new strain of flu-like virus in China.Authorities in China conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020