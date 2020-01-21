Diplomat Nassif Hitti to be named Lebanon foreign minister - sources

A former Lebanese ambassador to the Arab League, Nassif Hitti, is set to be named foreign minister in the new government, two senior political sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Lebanon's new government will be announced later on Tuesday, political sources and local media said, after Hezbollah and its allies clinched a deal on a cabinet that must tackle a deep economic crisis. (Writing by Ellen Francis Editing by Mark Heinrich)

