Lebanon Aoun tells government must restore trust, make up for lost time

President Michel Aoun told Lebanon's new government on Wednesday it must tackle the country's economic woes, win back international confidence and gain the trust of the Lebanese.

"Your mission is delicate," the president's office cited him as saying at the cabinet's first meeting. He also said the government would have to work to make up for a lost time.

