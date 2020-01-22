Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking contempt proceedings against 'Chhapaak' makers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 18:33 IST
Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking contempt proceedings against 'Chhapaak' makers

A petition seeking contempt proceedings against the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer film 'Chhapaak' was Wednesday filed in the Delhi High Court by an advocate who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the movie is based. Advocate Aparna Bhat approached the HC, saying that film director Meghna Gulzar and producer Fox Star Studios did not comply with its order restraining them from screening the film without giving credit to the lawyer for inputs she shared with them.

Justice Prathiba M Singh had on January 11 directed the filmmakers to acknowledge advocate Aparna Bhat in the opening credits by including the line -- "Inputs by Ms Aparna Bhat, the lawyer who represented Laxmi Agarwal, are acknowledged". "Pass an order awarding punishment for contempt of court against contemnors for 'willful and blatant disobedience' of judgement dated January 11 and order dated January 11," the petition said.

It claimed that "grave and irreparable harm and injury would be occasioned to the petitioner if this court does not grant the relief". The bench had on January 11 passed the order on a plea by Fox Star Studio, producer of the movie which was released on January 10, challenging a trial court's order asking them to acknowledge the contribution of the advocate.

Regarding the theatrical exhibition, the high court had said since the film has already released on January 10, both internationally and in India, to ensure that there was no disruption in the screening, it was directed that the film would not be exhibited in theatres with effect from January 15 without adding the credit to the advocate to the digital copies. In the theatres where physical copies of the film were to be supplied by the producer, the changes had to be carried out with effect from January 18, it had said.

The film producer's advocate had said the trial court did not hear them before passing an order and an ad-interim ex-parte injunction was passed which is unusual. The counsel for Bhat had said she had fought the case for Laxmi pro-bono and was not seeking any publicity and she was approached by Gulzar to get some authenticity in the movie.

He had said that Bhat's assistance was based on her communication with Gulzar that her contribution would be acknowledged. Bhat, in her plea before the trial court, had said that despite representing Laxmi in courts for several years and helping in the movie making, she was not given credit in the movie.

She had said the film-makers took her help in the entire process of writing and shooting the movie, but did not give her credit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

The CBI on Wednesday arrested an assistant garrison engineer and a junior engineer from the Garrison Engineers office in Dehradun for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for clearing bills, officials said. K K Singhal, AGE, and Jahangi...

Kia Motors receives orders for 1,410 units of Carnival on 1st day of booking

South Korean automaker Kia Motors on Wednesday said it has received 1,410 bookings on the first day for its upcoming multi-purpose vehicle Carnival. The company opened bookings for Carnival on Tuesday through its official website and via 26...

ESA to cover colleges, hospitals under medical education dept

Colleges and hospitals in Maharashtra falling under the purview of the medical education department will soon be covered by the Essential Services Act ESA, a minister said on Wednesday. Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said there a...

FACTBOX-WHO expert panel to decide whether new virus an emergency

A World Health Organisation panel of experts on the new coronavirus met on Wednesday to evaluate whether the outbreak, which has spread from China to several countries, constitutes an international emergency.The 16 independent experts in di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020