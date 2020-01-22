Man sentenced to life for raping 15-year-old girl Hyderabad, Jan 22 ( PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for raping a15-year-old girl in 2011

The X Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the 23-year-old man

According to the prosecution, on May 1, 2011, the girl went to her neighbor's room for watching TV and the accused closed the door and raped her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

