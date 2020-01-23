Left Menu
Development News Edition

California governor seeks free surplus federal land to help house homeless

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 08:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 08:09 IST
California governor seeks free surplus federal land to help house homeless
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

California Governor Gavin Newsom, stepping up his bid to enlist U.S. government help to combat homelessness, has urged the Trump administration to open up surplus federal property for construction of more low-cost housing across the state.

Newsom's request came in a letter on Tuesday to U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson, who rejected pleas from California in September for more money to fight homelessness but has since adopted a more cooperative stance on the issue. The governor, a first-term Democrat who has placed homelessness at the top of his agenda, said his administration already had moved to turn over excess state-owned land to cities and counties for the purpose of building affordable housing.

"You could match our commitment by similarly providing free surplus federal land to local governments across the state so they can build housing for the homeless," Newsom wrote. "Emergency shelter solves sleep, and we agree this is an urgent priority," the governor added. "But only housing and services solve homelessness."

Newsom's office referred questions about the scope of the government's excess lands to HUD. Agency officials could not immediately be reached for comment. A HUD tally published last month put California's homeless population at more than 151,000, up 16 percent from the year before and the highest of any state. California is the nation's most populous state, with some 39.6 million residents.

Newsom's appeal came nearly two weeks after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed a joint letter to Carson and President Donald Trump seeking federal assistance in tackling homelessness in the nation's second-largest city. The latest pleas, and recent expressions of support from Carson on Twitter, signaled a new tone of collaboration following a period of harsh finger-pointing between officials in California and the Trump administration over homelessness.

Newsom last year directed officials in Sacramento to identify excess state lands for the purpose of building affordable housing units. Of 1,300 sites found potentially suitable, fewer than 100 properties ultimately met all the necessary criteria and were approved for development, Jacob Roper, spokesman for California's Government Operations Agency, said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Newsom called on state lawmakers to create a $750 million fund to provide housing and services for people on the streets. He proposed $695 million in additional spending to improve medical care and mental health treatment for the homeless.

He also ordered mobile trailers and modular tent structures set up across the state to provide temporary shelter and healthcare services to the poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Collins pours in 33 as Hawks top Clippers

John Collins scored 33 points, and reserve Brandon Goodwin scored all of his 19 points in the second half to help the short-handed Hawks erase a 21-point deficit and defeat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 102-95 on Wednesday in Atlant...

EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia to buy more sugar from India to help resolve palm oil spat - sources

Malaysias top sugar refiner said it will increase purchases of the commodity from India, which according to two sources is part of efforts to placate New Delhi amid an ongoing spat over palm oil. MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad will buy 130,00...

UPDATE 9-Democrats accuse Trump at impeachment trial of corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine

Democrats accused President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial on Wednesday of a corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected and warned that Americas global prestige would suffer if the U.S. Senate acquits him. The Repu...

Six children injured in collision between two buses

Six children were injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus on Thursday morning in west Delhis Naraina area, officials said.According to the Fire Department, it received a call at 7.10 am regarding the incident.The six children...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020