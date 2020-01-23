Left Menu
Fire breaks out in plastic godown in Hyderabad, no casualty reported

A fire broke out in a plastic godown at Sai Baba Nagar in Mailardevpally district of Hyderabad on Thursday morning, police said.

Fire breaks out in plastic godown in Hyderabad, no casualty reported
Firefighters dousing the fire in a plastic godown in Hyderabad on Thursday Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in a plastic godown at Sai Baba Nagar in Mailardevpally district of Hyderabad on Thursday morning, police said. "Plastic godown belonged to one Syed Amir," said police.

After receiving the information, fire officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Due to thick smoke, neighbouring areas were evacuated.

No casualty was reported, said police. Further information awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

